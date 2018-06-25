What to wear to Wimbledon if you really want to ace your style

Wimbledon is the sporting event of the summer (bar the world cup) and it's a tournament that everyone gets excited about – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely miss a match. Kate is actually a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which gives her even more reason to attend. But what exactly do you wear to watch the tennis? White is the colour that is universally loved – not only is it the trademark hue of the famous tennis event, but it's also the perfect shade to wear when the weather is hot. Comfort is key – but sleek styles which stand out are always needed. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite Wimbledon whites that will take you from centre court and beyond…

The Bag

A white tote bag which you can cram all your essentials in is the perfect accessory for Wimbledon. We love this smart holdall from Katie Loxton – it is made in a delicate off-white and comes complete with natural bamboo handles that will give any outfit a contemporary edge.

£58.99, Katie Loxton

The Shoes

It’s a long day at Wimbledon – particularly if you are watching more than one match. Keep your feet pampered in a pair of ballet pumps – high heels are definitely a no-go. H&M’s pumps are dead-ringers for the famous Chanel pair and cost a purse-friendly £7.99.

£7.99, H&M

The Boho Dress

If you are a breezy bohemian kind of gal this beautiful dress is for you. The hippy-style number is made from soft linen which includes a tied neckline and a smattering of subtle fringing. Team with a pair of tennis shoes and a cross-body bag and you will be ready to roll!

£165, Rails

The Trousers

Light trousers can be worn to a variety of events and are widely regarded as a wardrobe staple. The flared cut and high waistline makes for a flattering shape which would give your ensemble an instantly polished look.

£25, Topshop

The Midi Skirt

The Midi skirt comes into its own in the summer and this New Look number features a button-through design with pockets and an elasticated waistband – which is most helpful if you are munching on strawberries and cream all day…

£17.99, New Look

The Tennis Dress

A sleek dress that wouldn’t look out of place on Anna Kournikova is at the top of our wish-list and this subtle tie detail number by Charli is made from a stretch-blend material which looks totally elegant. Wear with tan sandals for a classic finish.

£137, Charli

The Tailored Dress

Smart dressing with a tailored edge always looks so crisp and smart – and this tuxedo dress by Lipsy is sleeveless, has wide lapels and is amped up with statement gold buttons. We could totally see Pippa Middleton working this look!

£58, Lipsy