Kate Garraway just wore the most fabulous red polka-dot dress and it's in the sale for £21!

The Good Morning Britain host bags a bargain

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Kate Garraway wowed viewers on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning – in a show-stopping dress which was a total sale bargain! The 51-year-old TV presenter wore a red dress which was cut in a flattering wrap-style with a ruffle hem and it also had white polka-dots emblazoned all over it. The best news is that the dress is by Vera Moda at Debenhams and costs just £21 in the sale! What a bargain. And if red isn't your colour – it is also made in a punchy green tone. The dress is rapidly selling out fast – so don’t delay if you want to add it to your wardrobe. The TV star added a pair of metallic high heel shoes and her look was put together by Debbie Harper – the stylist behind Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins' on-screen wardrobes who goes by the name 'Debbie Dresses' on her Instagram account.

Kate Garraway looked red hot in polka-dot dress

The mother-of-two loves a bargain and delighted fans wild she wore a pair of statement Zara earrings which set her back just £12.99. Kate uploaded a sultry selfie to her popular Instagram account when she headed out to the Capital Radio Summertime Ball with daughter Darcy and two of her school-friends.

Kate's dress is £21 in the sale by Vera Moda at Debenhams 

The Good Morning Britain host wore a pair of shoulder-grazing gold and brown beaded earrings which were just seen underneath her voluminous blonde bob.

The purse-friendly accessories are part of Zara's current collection and available online now. Captioning her selfie Kate wrote: "Gone for seriously big hair and even bigger earrings!"

Kate recently revealed that her 11-year-old daughter gives her fashion advice! While talking to HELLO! at the NHS Heroes Awards, she explained: "She's showing a lot of interest in fashion, and a lot of distaste for what I wear," the TV star said. "She says 'mum, I love that, but what on earth are you wearing?' It's good fun," Kate laughed.

