Pregnant Pippa Middleton wears the same maternity brand as sister Kate

Pippa Middleton confirmed the news she is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews earlier this month in her Waitrose magazine column. Since then, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge has been seen running errands in London and was spotted wearing a spotted shirt dress by Seraphine – her sister's favourite maternity brand. The 34-year-old donned the printed woven maternity shirt dress which is actually down to £39.99 in the sale! The pretty printed frock has adjustable turned-up cuffs and a button-down front which is ideal for nursing. The feminine cut is super light and incredibly comfortable for an expectant mother. The Duchess of Cambridge has long championed the maternity brand – wearing a variety of items from the extensive range throughout all three of her pregnancies. She last wore the brand's Marlene dress for a lunch engagement with the King and Queen of Norway in February.

Pippa recently confirmed her first pregnancy

Writing about the first three months of her pregnancy, Pippa said: "I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal". She also revealed: "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine." She also reveals that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the "riskier months" were over.

Pippa has been spotted wearing this shirt dress by Seraphine which is £39.99 in the sale

Pippa was last seen publicly at the French Open where she strolled through the courts wearing a striking red dress by Ralph Lauren.

She jazzed up the red hot ensemble with the this season's hottest accessory - the raffia bag - which she wore cross-body and added mirrored sunglasses, lace-up espadrilles and a white fedora with a matching red trim.

James looked particularly smart wearing a crisp white shirt, chinos and a pair of blue suede loafers and also donned a white hat – so the couple were certainly twinning in the style stakes!

