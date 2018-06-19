This is why Meghan Markle can't wear her favourite neckline at Ascot

The Duchess of Sussex clearly has a favourite neckline - and it's the Bardot. She most recently wore an off-the-shoulder look at Trooping the Colour - her stunning baby pink Carolina Herrera dress which she teamed with a circular disc Philip Treacy hat - certainly turned heads and has put the neckline firmly on the map, with many stores noticing a definite surge of popularity with dresses featuring that cut since Meghan worked the look. And who can forget the former Suits star's iconic wedding dress? Her breathtaking Givenchy gown - designed by ClareWaight Keller - featured a Bateau neckline which is slightly different from the Bardot - it comes up a little higher. That being said, it shows off a little too much skin and doesn't abide with the strict dress code for Ascot.

The Bardot neckline is not permitted at Ascot

Although you can now wear a jumpsuit, spaghetti, halter-neck and strapless necklines have always been a no-no in the Royal Enclosure - the section the family are always in.

A spokesperson for Ascot spoke to Harper's Bazaar and confirmed: "Strapless necklines have never been permitted in the Royal Enclosure and haven’t been allowed in the Queen Anne Enclosure for more than three years."

It is not known whether Prince Harry's wife will be attending the race course this year - the Duchess of Cambridge has only attended on two occasions. However, Prince Harry often attends the opening day of the races, and has previously travelled in a carriage with his grandparents The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and his uncle Prince Andrew so it would come as no surprise to see his wife accompany him.

If she did attend, it would be her very first time at the yearly event which is also enjoyed by Prince Harry's cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie who are regulars and always impress with their racing attire each year.