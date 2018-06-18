Christine Lampard looked glowing on Friday’s Loose Women – showing off her blossoming baby bump in a fabulous lace dress from Marks & Spencer. The £79 frock is part of the Collection range and currently available in all sizes. The laced number features a variety of different complimenting shades including pastel blue, navy and white and the pretty overlay gave the number a statement edge. The dress comes in two lengths and Christine opted for the longer hem, choosing to add her favourite pair of nude high heels. The wife of former Chelsea Footballer Frank wore her glossy raven hair loose and sported a radiant tanned completion which was highlighted with flawless makeup. The Irish TV presenter was styled by Angie Smith – Holly Willoughby's number one stylist – who shared a shot of Christine in her bedroom and captioned it: "Over the phone fittings with this beauty" proving the duo work closely to create the perfect look for television.

The Irish star has been obsessed with Marks & Spencer lately and at the start of June she dazzled viewers in a V-neck yellow guipure lace frock from the brand's hugely popular Autograph range which set her back £125.

After Christine brought the sunshine in the buttery-coloured ensemble, it sold out almost immediately. Speaking to the Express, Christine described her style as: "Quite classic, and I’m a real high street girl. My stylist Angie knows my body better than I do, and I trust her implicitly."

She also revealed her favourite shops, explaining: "Zara is great, and occasionally I'll go to Topshop for a nice jumper. I'm also a fan of J.Crew."

Christine announced at the start of May that she is pregnant with her first child and revealed on Loose Women that her step daughters – Frank's two children – are hoping she will give them a sister: "They're completely beside themselves, more so than I thought they would be. It does have to be a girl though, apparently, that's the only issue. I can't guarantee that! They're desperate for a little girl."