Holly Willoughby's stunning pink Debenhams skirt has a surprising royal connection!

Holly Willoughby stepped out on Monday morning in an eye-catching outfit which certainly packed a punch! The 37-year-old wore a simple yet chic white shirt by Winser London which she teamed with a striking red and pink pencil skirt from Debenhams. The £65 skirt is part of designer Richard Quinn's special collection with the department store and is currently available in all sizes online. Holly shared her love for the pretty skirt on her Instagram account – and it turns out it has a surprising royal connection. Richard Quinn is the designer that the Queen awarded the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at London Fashion week in February this year. The new award recognises emerging designers who have shown exceptional talent and originality. The Queen had never been to fashion week before, so this was an iconic moment in both fashion and royal history.

Fans went wild for Holly's high street skirt

The Celebrity Juice co-host has been wearing a variety of pencil skirts lately – they flatter her slim frame and appear to be her to-go-to item.

Holly's skirt is £69 from Debenhams

On Thursday she embraced two micro trends in one go – clashing colours and polka dots as she donned a red pencil skirt which featured bold black dots. The skirt is from popular high street store Zara, priced at £99 and proved a big hit with her 3.7 million Instagram followers. One wrote: "This skirt is amazing – I need it ASAP"

Holly tends to wear the same nude high heels on This Morning, and flits between three pairs.

She often dons Office's On To Point nude heels which retail at £69 or the Alana Single Sole Sandals which cost £60. On special occasions, she sometimes steps out on her nude Gianvito Rossi heels – which are loved by The Duchess of Cambridge – who wore the £500 heels when she introduced her son Prince Louis to the world on 23rd April.