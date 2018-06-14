The hidden meaning behind the Queen's green outfit in Chester

The Queen was in great spirits on Thursday when she stepped out with the Duchess of Sussex for their first ever joint royal engagement together. And behind the scenes, a lot of thought had gone into her green outfit – making the occasion even more special. The 92-year-old royal wore a Stewart Parvin skirt suit, choosing to wear a lime green design to pay a subtle tribute to the Grenfell Tower victims one year on from the fire. To accessorise her outfit, the Queen wore the Kensington Bow Broach, which she has worn on many significant occasions, including her mother's funeral in 2002. Even more touchingly, Meghan made sure not to take away the attention from the Queen's outfit, and wore a cream Givenchy dress, choosing a subtle monochrome colour palette by teaming it with a pair of patent black shoes.

The Queen paid a touching tribute to the Grenfell Tower victims with her outfit

It isn't just the Queen who has remembered those who lost their lives in the fire at Grenfell. On Wednesday night, Kensington Palace was illuminated green as a mark of respect for all the victims. Just like the rest of the country, the royal family were incredibly saddened by the tragedy of the fire. The Queen and Prince William went to visit the site of the fire in north Kensington shortly after the blaze, and went to meet residents seeking emergency shelter at the local community centres. At the time, many people were touched by the Queen's thoughtful, unannounced visit, and were quick to praise her and William for it.

Meghan Markle wore neutral colours so she didn't take away attention from the Queen's outfit

Thursday's trip to Cheshire proved to be a success for the Queen and Meghan, and royal watchers were delighted to see just how close the pair seemed. They were pictured laughing and joking throughout the day, and Meghan wasn’t afraid to ask for advice from the monarch when she was unsure of the royal protocol. The former Suits actress was unsure as to who should get in the car first when arriving in Cheshire, and asked the Queen for her "preference," seeing Meghan get into the car before her as a result.

