Holly Willoughby's red and black polka dot skirt from Zara is a TOTAL dream

Holly Willoughby is just dotty about polka dots! The 37-year-old embraced the clashing colour micro-trend by working a black and white polka-dot shirt by Jigsaw, which she tucked into the high waistband of her red pencil skirt which also featured a dotty black print. The skirt is from popular high street store Zara and costs £99. She added her favourite pair of designer nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi – the same pair that the Duchess of Cambridge wore on the steps of the Ludo Wing when she introduced baby Prince Louis to the world in April. Fans quickly flocked to the comments section of her Instagram page when Holly uploaded her latest 'outfit of the day', with one follower writing: "Beautiful! This is such an amazing outfit!"

We are dotty about Holly's skirt!

Spots are a huge part of the mother-of-three's wardrobe lately – she has worn many dotty pieces and we have loved every single one! One of her most memorable outfits was a brown satin halter-neck dress by Forever Unique which she wore on the show in May.

The dress looked EXACTLY like the frock Julia Roberts wore to the races in the film Pretty Woman and fans went wild over the comparison! Holly's amazing dress is cut in an asymmetrical shape with a halter neck-line and has a belted waist, a ruched, tiered skirt and a flirty hem. The dress set her back an affordable £69.99 and is available now in navy too.

Although Holly does alternate between high street and designer pieces – she will probably always be a high street girl at heart. On Wednesday, the pretty blonde wore a £35 yellow T-shirt by J.Crew – a luxury high street brand loved by The Duchess of Sussex.

On a shoot for the Sunday Times Style, Holly’s stylist Angie Smith shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her famous client having hew makeup applied, wearing the simple top which she teamed with a gingham ra ra skirt and matching strappy sandals.