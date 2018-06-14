Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana with her Trooping the Colour dress, and we nearly missed it

When Duchess Meghan attended her first Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, we were in awe of her blush pink off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera. Some royal fans criticised the newlywed for 'showing too much skin' at the event, and believed she should have ‘covered up’ and that she 'broke royal protocol'. But did you know Princess Diana once wore a dress almost identical to Meghan’s? Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Meghan’s dress is very similar to one the late Princess Diana wore back in 1987.

From the waist down, Diana’s Catherine Walker dress, which she wore to the Berlin Opera House, is very different to the 36-year-old's but you can’t deny that the Bardot neckline and the blush-colour hue is very similar.

This is not the first time Meghan has paid tribute to Princess Diana. On the evening of the royal wedding, HELLO! were the first to announce that Meghan was wearing Diana’s aquamarine diamond ring. As she and her new husband drove off to the reception at Frogmore House, she was photographed wearing the baby blue, square Asprey ring - the very same one that belonged to Diana.

If the Queen was miffed about Meghan’s skin being on show, hopefully it won’t dampen the mood for their first outing together. On Thursday morning the Duchess of Sussex accompanied the monarch for a visit to Cheshire. It's another milestone for the royal newcomer and the Queen even helped her with royal protocol.