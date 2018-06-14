Meghan Markle wears a cream caped dress by Givenchy in Cheshire

On Thursday, the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex teamed up to visit Cheshire for a day of engagements which included opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Storyhouse. The duo made quite the glamorous pair as they made their way by train – and we loved Meghan's stunning dress. The 36-year-old newlywed looked incredible in a cream caped dress by Givenchy which she accessorised with a black waistband belt. She carried a black clutch bag by Givenchy and wore matching high heel shoes. The American-born star wore her trademark dark hair in long loose waves and subtle, natural makeup which highlighted her beautiful features. The Queen also looked as polished and fabulous as always - the 92-year-old monarch wore a smart lime green coat dress by Stewart Parvin, a hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan and carried a black handbag.

The Queen and Duchess Meghan left London and travelled by Royal Train to Runcorn Station. They then departed by car for the Mersey Gateway Bridge and met with architects, planners and community representatives. This is the very first official engagement Meghan has proceeded in without husband Prince Harry by her side, but she took it all in her stride as she accompanied the Queen, and positively beamed as she greeted workers – looking incredibly relaxed and happy.

It's been a busy few days for Meghan – she is fresh from her first Trooping the Colour which took place on Saturday. Making her stylish debut on the balcony with the rest of the royals, she chose to wear a gorgeous pale pink Carolina Herrera dress.

The pretty neckline of the outfit was even reminiscent of her now-iconic wedding dress as it boasted a slightly off-the-shoulder, bardot cut.

The former Suits star accessorised her outfit with a matching Philip Treacy hat, and topped off her look with dainty jewellery and a CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch. She wore her long hair loose in glamorous waves and glowed as she smiled at the waiting crowd.