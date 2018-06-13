Holly Willoughby's lilac high heels are in the sale for £34 and we need them!

Holly Willoughby has a penchant for nude high heels – they are her most favourite style to wear and they go with all of her daily outfits. The heels she turns to the most are of course, her Office pair which have fast become the brands most popular shoe ever. However, on Wednesday, the stunning 37-year-old switched up her shoe game, opting for the same style but instead of playing safe, she opted for a pair of pastel lilac stamps which set her back just £34 in the mid-season sale! The on-to-point high heel shoes are made in a variety colours including brown, navy, red and green, but these pastel-coloured heels are ideal for the summer months and would look insanely chic with a coordinating, ice-cream coloured dress. They are currently available online in all sizes – but catch them while you can – they are sure to sell out…

We HEART Holly's latest look - especially her shoes!

The mother-of-three teamed her fancy footwear with a gorgeous frock which is giving us total heart eyes. From French brand Claudie Pierlot, the £191 dress is cut in a shirt style and made in an ultra-light material which would be a great office wear staple.

Holly's shoes are just £34 in the sale

We love the navy blue with the contrasting heart print – its an adorable number which is now at the top of our wish list- particularly as it is down from £239.

The TV star is having a love affair with darker colours on This Morning this week – on Tuesday, the blonde bombshell wore a beautiful number in bold navy blue tone which came complete with pleat detail, a lace trim, a halter neck cut and it was backless.

The frock was by Whistles and costs £219. Many viewers remarked it was the ultimate bridesmaid dress and we can totally see why- it had a real romantic flair which would be perfect for a wedding.