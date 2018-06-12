Princess Charlotte wore a £34 dress this weekend – here’s where to buy it

Princess Charlotte certainly enjoyed an action-packed couple of days this weekend. First up was the 2018 Trooping the Colour, during which she stole the show at the annual event by watching from the balcony alongside brother Prince George and cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips. Then on Sunday the cute family attended the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club to cheer on dad Prince William, who was taking part. Charlotte looked adorable in a pretty pink floral smock dress, which is from The White Company and is a snip at just £34.

Charlotte's dress is available on the high street

The fun-loving princess has been showing off her playful side recently, waving to crowds while meeting her baby brother Prince Louis at the Lindo wing, and while fulfilling her bridesmaid duties during uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. And Sunday was no exception, as the little royal was spotted throwing off her shoes and prancing through the grass barefoot, even entertaining the family with a forward roll at one point.

Her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, who often likes to coordinate Charlotte's outfits with hers, was also wearing a summery frock. Kate's light blue off-the-shoulder number featured a nipped-in waist and full skirt and is from Zara – her favourite high street store. She teamed the look with a pair of Russel and Bromley wedges, which she was spotted expertly running in later in the day.

Charlotte was certainly in higher spirits than on Saturday, when she slipped and hit her head on railings while watching Trooping the Colour. Duchess Kate, who was standing behind her daughter, quickly rushed to her aid to comfort her – picking her up for a few brief moments after she became upset. The little royal snuggled close to her mummy and wiped her face before being put down.