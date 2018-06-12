Kate Wright just wore a show-stopping red skirt and it's in the sale!

Kate Wright is currently on a sun-drenched trip on the idyllic Greek island Of Mykonos with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and is looking totally on point with her holiday wardrobe! On Monday evening, the former TOWIE star took to her hugely popular Instagram page to upload a shot of her latest 'outfit of the day' and wow, it’s certainly red hot! The 27-year-old wore a red vest top with white detail, and a matching midi skirt which was cut from a knitted fabric and hugged her lean curves. The skirt is by House of Harlow and is on sale for £84 on the Revolve website. Kate added a pair of black high heel shoes by high end brand Gianvito Rossi which had red hearts on the back. Could this be a reference to her romance with former Manchester United footballer Rio?

Kate looked incredible on holiday in Mykonos

Kate appeared on the This Morning sofa with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in May, where she discussed her relationship with Rio for the very first time. Opening up about her two-year romance, she beamed at the camera, and wore a stunning black and white dress that sent fans wild on her Instagram account. Kate's dress was by online store Oysho, which set her back a purse-friendly £39.99.

Kate's skirt is £84 from House of Harlow at Revolve

The pretty monochrome tea dress was made in flowing fabric which boasted kimono sleeves and a midi detail that skimmed her lean frame. She added patent high heel shoes and a coordinating white Gucci belt which featured the iconic gold double G logo.

MORE: Kate Wright is the latest celebrity to wear this sold-out Topshop dress

Kate is certainly a fan of the high street and last weekend was the latest in a long line of celebrities to don the mix spotted mini dress from Topshop which retails at a purse-friendly £49.

READ: Rio Ferdinand reveals he plans to propose to Kate Wright

The sell-out design has a nipped in waist, a white and black polka dot pattern and a flirty ruffle hem. Great British Bake-off winner Candice Brown also wore the very same number in May at HELLO!’s 30th birthday party at the Dover Street Market in London.