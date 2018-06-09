Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie joined the rest of the royal family on Saturday for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, which this year also coincides with the Queen's official birthday. The royal sisters looked fabulous as they arrived in a horse-drawn carriage with the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor, looking as stylish as ever in contrasting outfits. Beatrice, 29, opted for a blush pink dress, which she teamed with an red hat. Eugenie, 28, meanwhile, looked lovely in emerald green, also opting for statement headwear - with a pretty floral embroidered hat to complete her look.

Princess Eugenie wore a bold green outfit

No strangers to making style statements, Beatrice and Eugenie were last seen together in public at the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award Ceremony at Buckingham Palace at the end of May. Beatrice turned heads in a green midi dress with a flared skirt, which was cinched in at the waist with a statement belt. The 29-year-old teamed her frock with a crisp black blazer with cape sleeves, a coordinating green quilted bag with a gold chain and patent black court shoes with a bold strap. Eugenie looked summer-ready in a white floral frock which was cut with kimono sleeves and a wrap-over neckline. The design was by high-end designer Alice & Olivia, and set her back £450, and was teamed with a pair of nude court shoes.

Princess Beatrice was pretty in pink

With such a close age gap, Beatrice and Eugenie have grown up to be the best of friends. Eugenie – who is engaged to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank – recently shared a never-before-seen photograph of the pair and their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, from their childhood – and it was incredibly sweet! Taking to her recently-opened Instagram account, Eugenie wrote: "90s flashback with Bea and parents to when my father commanded HMS Cottesmore... @hrhthedukeofyork @sarahferguson15." Reminiscing about her dad's impressive naval career, the Princess could be seen in the photo wearing a sweet white dress emblazoned with the ship's moniker, as could sister Beatrice.

