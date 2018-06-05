Stacey Solomon looked incredible when she stepped out to present an award at the British Soap Awards on Saturday night, dressed in a metallic trouser suit and chunky pink heels. But fans couldn’t believe it when she revealed that her entire outfit had been purchased from popular high street store Primark. Taking to Instagram to share a full length photo of her look while posing alongside Loose Women co-host Andrea McLean, Stacey captioned the picture: "When NO One believes your entire outfit is from @primark." Comments soon followed, with one fan writing: "Wow you wouldn’t have through that!! Love it!!" While another said: "It's not what you wear, it's how you wear it." A third added: "What a legend you are Stacey, Primark all the way." In the caption, Stacey also included the hashtags "#ad" and "#iworkwithprimark", making it evident to her fans that it was a paid partnership with one of her favourite shops.

Like the rest of the Loose Women panellists, Stacey is a big fan of the high street. As well as putting together pieces from Primark, she is often seen wearing clothes from Topshop and Zara. Earlier in the month, her fans couldn’t get enough of her rainbow striped trousers from Zara, which she wore during an appearance on the popular ITV daytime show. The multi-coloured trousers cost just £17.99, and were styled with a simple T-shirt to complete her look.

Stacey Solomon looked stylish dressed head-to-toe in Primark

On the days she works on Loose Women, Stacey is styled by TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) dress a lot of ITV stars including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. Their motto which features on their website reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed".

The Loose Women panellist often experiments with her looks

It isn’t just fashion that Stacey likes to experiment – the mother-of-two often changes up her hair too. Last week, she showcased a new long hair transformation with the help of hair extensions. The former X Factor finalist used hair extension specialist Tatiana Kerelina to help her get her new look. She is extremely popular and has a hair salon in Kensington, London.