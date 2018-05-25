Victoria Beckham looked polished and poised as always on Friday morning as she stunned her Instagram followers with her latest 'outfit of the day', which had a very humorous edge. The 44-year-old, who was criticised after the royal wedding for not managing to raise a smile during the whole day, wore a grey sweatshirt which featured the phrase : 'IT'S A DARK BUT HAPPY PLACE' printed in a large font on the front. The mother-of-four hilariously captioned the shot: "When you are smiling on the inside. As the sweatshirt says!! Let your sweatshirt do the talking" followed by several laughing emojis. The £175 top is part of her exclusive collection which is currently available online now in all sizes. Victoria teamed the sweatshirt with a pair of indigo denim jeans which were rolled up at the hem and showed off her tiny torso with the high waistline. Keeping on-trend, she added red high heel shoes, which gave the whole ensemble a gentle pop of colour.

The wife of David Beckham has been busy with work commitments for most of the week. On Tuesday, she visited exclusive restaurant Scott's in Mayfair, whom she has teamed up with for a fun collaboration.

The establishment has opened a terrace which is named in her honour, serving two of her favourite cocktails.

At the launch, the former Spice Girl wore not one, but two outfits. She first wore a power suit - one of her favourite ensembles - in a striking forest green.

The tailored blazer and trousers are from her own collection and available to pre-order now. The single-breasted jacket will set you back £1450, and the matching wide-leg trousers come in at £695. She then changed into another sensational getup, which consisted of a £595 pastel blue shirt with a high-necked collar which she tucked into waistband of her red trousers and added a red and white silk sash which acted as a belt.

