Princess Eugenie has had a very busy week - and her action-packed schedule showed no signs of slowing down as she attended the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award Ceremony at Buckingham Palace with her cousin Prince William and sister Princess Beatrice. The 27-year-old bride-to-be wore a fabulous dress by high end brand Alice & Olivia and we think it's one of the chicest dresses we have ever seen her in. The white summery frock was made in a lightweight fabric which was cut with kimono sleeves and a wrap-over neckline. The eye-catching floral print gave it a contemporary feel as florals are always majorly in style in the warmer months. The dress set her back £450 and is the type of design which can be worn for a variety of occasions; be it a party or even a wedding.

Princess Eugenie looked fancy in florals

Beatrice also wore a stunning outfit to the palace - a green midi dress with a flared skirt - which was cinched in at the waist with a statement belt.

Eugenie's dress is £450 by Alice & Olivia

The 29-year-old teamed her frock with a crisp black blazer with cape sleeves, a coordinating green quilted bag with a gold chain and patent black court shoes with a bold statement strap.

At the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last weekend – the fiancée of Jack Brooksbank wore a fabulous-retro inspired design which had people comparing her to Jackie O.

She wore a powder blue mini dress by Gainsbourg which was cut in a shift-style shade and wouldn't have looked out of place in the 1960s.

She added a white hat and high heel metallic shoes from Valentino. To complete the look, the royal wore her hair in a chic up 'do and kept her makeup fresh and natural for the occasion – which was particularly poignant as the Eugenie will marry Jack in the very same spot on 12 October.