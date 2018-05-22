Princess Anne just rocked matrix style sunglasses and now she's our new style queen

If your idea of channeling royal style is opting for Kate Middleton’s dress coats, Meghan Markle’s gowns, or even the Queen’s bright hats, then you may want to rethink your wardrobe. Our latest style crush is Princess Anne, who recently stepped out in some very swanky specs, and although it’s not often we see catwalk appropriate looks at the Chelsea Flower Show, we’re totally digging them. Because yes, sunglasses are our saviours for when we’re a tad hungover and forgot to put on mascara, but they’re also a hot summer accessory which can pull any outfit together. And rocking a difficult-to-pull off style shouldn’t be left to Instagram stars and Kardashians, as the Princess Royal proves.

Princess Anne rocking her catwalk-worthy sunglasses at the Chelsea Flower Show

The matrix style sunglasses were a big hit at the SS18 fashion weeks, and were spotted on the Stella McCartney and Fenty x Puma catwalk. Although the frameless style is common with athletes, they’re also a great way to add a sports luxe twist to your outfit - if you’re brave enough, that is. Which the 67-year-old Princess certainly is, so why not try a pair yourself?

Catwalk models from Spring Summer 2018

Princess Anne’s ultra-cool sunglasses are actually a high street buy from Adidas, proving that perhaps royals may be just like us after all. She did opt for a cream coat with jeweled brooch and brown heeled pumps to keep the look suitably regal, though. If only all royal accessories were so easy to copy. Mind if we borrow a tiara, Queen Elizabeth?

