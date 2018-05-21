Sophie Wessex recycles royal wedding accessory as she steps out for Chelsea Flower Show

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, was the epitome of elegance on Monday as she stepped out in London to attend the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show. The Countess looked absolutely stunning dressed in a flowy white cotton maxi dress featuring bat wing sleeves and a ruffled hem, which she teamed with a pair of nude court shoes and a co-ordinating clutch – which looked to be the exact same bag she accessorised her royal wedding outfit with two days earlier. Beauty-wise, the mother-of-two styled her blonde hair in a neat chignon, and opted for a natural makeup look.

Also in attendance at the annual horticultural event was the Queen, who looked lovely in a soft pink coat by Stuart Parvin - who also designed her royal wedding outfit on Saturday. Her Majesty accessorised the design with a diamond brooch, white gloves and patent black brogues. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, and Princess Beatrice also made up the royal attendees – with Beatrice looking just as stylish in a floral dress teamed with a pair of vibrant green and white striped flats.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, looked lovely at the Chelsea Flower Show

It's certainly been an eventful weekend for the royal family, who were out in full force on Saturday as they flocked to Windsor to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage. Sophie once again looked incredibly stylish at her nephew's wedding, wearing a duck egg satin skirt teamed with an embroidered grey top by Suzannah, which she teamed with a matching Jane Taylor hat.

Sophie accessorised her outfit with the same bag she took to the royal wedding

Sophie is known for her classic dress sense and always gets her outfits spot on for the particular occasion. She recently wore a very on-trend ensemble to the Commonwealth Service alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The former PR guru wore a gorgeous blue coat by Stella McCartney, which retails for £1135, an eye-catching camel fascinator, a Sophie Habsburg bag and a pair of suede pointed pumps by Prada.

