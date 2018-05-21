We are all feeling very sad that the royal wedding weekend is over. We think you'll agree, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day went by without a hitch. We loved everything about it; the romance, the dreamy flowers, the impeccably dressed wedding guests and the sunshine beating down over Windsor. For fashion fans, the highlight of the day had to be Meghan Markle's dresses. From her stunning custom-made wedding dress she wore in the chapel, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, to her beautiful evening gown created by Stella McCartney - we couldn't possibly decide which one we love the most. One thing is for sure though – the second dress was that little bit sexier, and had a slightly more relaxed feel. The eye-catching halterneck number was of course bespoke and totally lit up the evening air as Meghan and new husband Prince Harry made their way into Prince Charles’s silver Jaguar, before leaving for the exclusive evening reception at Frogmore House.

Meghan's second dress was by Stella McCartney

The stunning gown was full-length (of course) and the halterneck design gave the world a glimpse of Meghan's beautifully tonedarms. She switched up her shoes, too! She opted for a pair of silky satin Aquazurra high heels which had the most adorable touch – soles painted in baby blue.

Get the look with this Boohoo dress - just £22!

If you're looking for a high-necked halterneck dress just like Meghan's – without the high end designer price tag – we've found an extremely reasonable alternative, and it's from Boohoo. Yes, Boohoo.

Loading the player...

The online store has produced a hugely similar design which comes complete with the same high neckline a body-skimming cut, and it will set you back just £22! The lovely dress is the ultimate in evening glamour and will ensure you are belle of the ball at any glitzy bash.

READ: The official wedding photographs of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have been released - and they are magical

The Duchess of Sussex also hit headlines with her choice of jewellery on her wedding day. Her stunning emerald cut aquamarine ring once belonged to Princess Diana and was a gift from her new husband. The incredible design glistened in the light a she waved at waiting photographers.

MORE: Buy a replica of Meghan Markle's wedding dress from as little as £35