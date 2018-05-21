Princess Beatrice was regarded as one of the best-dressed wedding guests at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday afternoon, and it’s easy to see why. The 29-year-old princess cemented her place as a royal style queen in a stunning teal gown by Roksanda. The beautiful creation boasted billowing sheer sleeves and lashing of embellishments at the hem. The Viola gown was certainly a statement item – not only was it made in a striking, fit-and-flare design which showed off her tiny waist, but the bubble detail gave it an Avant Guard stance. She had her own take on the strict dress code which specified all day guests must wear a hat - instead sporting a beautiful coordinating headband in the same teal by Stephen Jones. She added a statement tote bag and nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi – the very same pair that the Duchess of Cambridge wore on the steps of the Lindo Wing when introducing Prince Louis to the world. Her auburn hair was blow-dried into a sleek and glossy style and subtle makeup showed off her pretty features – particularly her doll-like eyes.

Beatrice looked beautiful in blue

Beatrice's dress was predictably custom-made - by Roksanda. It's worth a draw-dropping £12,000 and fashion fans will be excited to discover that the stunning dress is made in a beautiful peach shade that is perfect for summer events. The mid-weight, non-stretchy fabric is designed to give a sleek silhouette and would certainly give you that wow factor.

Beatrice's Roksanda dress is available to buy in peach

Princess Eugenie also wowed the fashion world in her retro number, with many beady-eye watchers comparing her to the iconic Jackie O in her pastel blue tweed dress by Gainsbourg.

She accessorised her frock with a 60s style cream hat and high heel studded shoes by Italian high end designers Valentino.

