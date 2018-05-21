The Duchess of Cornwall looked pretty in pink on Saturday afternoon as she attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor. Her outfit received lots of attention and was widely regarded as one of the most stylish ensembles at the nuptials. The 70-year-old wore a blush pink, tailored coat dress by Anna Valentine which streamlined her slim shape and finished just past the knee. She carried a grey snakeskin handbag, wore high heel shoes and one of her favourite pearl-encrusted chokers. Despite her stylish occasionwear, no-one could keep their eyes of her stunning choice of headgear! She wore a hat by famous milliner Philip Treacy - the designer behind many of the royals most memorable hats. The blush pink design had a circular shape and was made entirely out of feathers, which looked incredible from all angles. Philip also designed the Duchess of Cambridge's fascinator - a blooming gorgeous, lemon yellow creation that featured a burst of flowers at the top. It complimented her buttery yellow frock by Alexander McQueen perfectly.

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has wowed fans with a show-stopping hat. When she married Prince Charles in 2005, she wore a stunning ensemble which also featured a pale blue and gold coat. She topped her bridal wear with a coordinating gold hat, also by Philip Treacy. The wide, straw-coloured hat had an overlay of ivory French lace and feathers and ensured she stole the show.

The Queen also wore a hat at the beautiful wedding - but hers was smaller and made in a bold lime green with purple feathers.

It had a slightly more classic shape and looked fabulous teamed with her Stuart Parvin silk patterned dress which was also made in vibrant lime, lemon, grey and purple hues. The 92-year-old monarch completed her outfit with a pair of patent black shoes and a black bag.

