Stella McCartney gave herself even more work for herself during the royal wedding. Not only did the British fashion designer create Meghan Markle's second dress - she also dressed wedding guests, too! One of which included Oprah, and you do not want to upset Oprah if anything should go wrong. And that’s what happened - Stella McCartney's team had to re-do Oprah's royal wedding guest outfit because it was feared she might try and upstage the bride in white.

Oprah arriving at the royal wedding wearing Stella MaCartney

Taking to Instagram with a cute video, Oprah said: "We had dress-gate! Wrong colour! Now we got the right colour! I think we’re going to do alright. To the whole Stella McCartney team, amen, amen, amen."

She captioned the video: "Thank you @stellamccartney! Realised Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too 'white' for a wedding. Her team did this overnite. Hat is vintage @philiptracy been in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day!" She followed up with the hashtags: "#Harry&Meghan #RoyalWedding #LovedEveryMinute."

As we all know, wearing white to a wedding is considered a fashion faux pas, and you do not want to make headlines about showing up a bride on her big day.

As Oprah said, it was such an extraordinary day and wedding guests really did look gorgeous. From Victoria Beckham in her own creations to Amal Clooney in sunshine yellow, everyone made a sartorial effort for the biggest day in the royal calendar for 2018.