Pippa Middleton looked absolutely glowing as she arrived at St George's Chapel for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on Saturday. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, upped the style stakes in the very elegant Hepburn dress by British brand The Fold. Her £495 dress, which is made from pure Italian silk, featured a delicate floral print and a soft pleated skirt. Pippa, 34, accessorised with nude heels and a pale champagne-coloured hat.

While the author has never confirmed that she is expecting, rumours swirled in April that Pippa and James will become parents later this year. The author is said to be due in September or October, a few months after her older sister Kate welcomed her third child, baby Prince Louis.

Pippa and James are expecting their first child

Pippa and hedge fund manager James, 42, joined other famous guests at the wedding, including Prince William, who acted as a best man, his wife Kate, and the couple's two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were a pageboy and bridesmaid respectively.

Other members of the royal family who were pictured arriving included Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and Prince Andrew. The Duke of York's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who are Harry's first cousins, made up the royal party. The Queen and Prince Philip were last to arrive at the chapel just before Meghan made her grand entrance.

The couple were joined by Pippa's brother James Middleton

Pippa and James' attendance at the wedding comes almost one year after they tied the knot. The couple said "I do" on 20 May 2017 at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Prince Harry was invited to their church ceremony, with Meghan joining the celebrations later at the evening reception. At the royal wedding, Pippa and James were not invited to Harry and Meghan's more exclusive second wedding reception, which was reserved for the couple's closest 200 family and friends.