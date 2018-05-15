On Monday evening, Princess Eugenie looked fabulous as she presented the award for the Oscar's Book Prize 2018 to John Dougherty and Laura Hughes for their laugh-out-loud book, There's A Pig Up My Nose. The beautiful princess positively glowed as she was joined by her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, wearing a fabulous navy blue dress by Sandro, which had a printed design of leopards on the front. The dress had a cinched in waist, a tiered skirt and flared, kimono style sleeves. She teamed the fit-and-flare design with suede navy blue high heel shoes, and dainty gold jewellery – delicate drop earrings and a variety of bracelets. She wore her red hair in a sleek and straight style. Subtle makeup highlighted her features and she looked in great spirits throughout the evening.

The Princess looked fabulous in Sandro

The Oscar's Book Prize is a celebration of children’s literature supported by Amazon and the National Literacy Trust. The prize looks for the best book for under-fives published in the past year. The award honours Oscar Ashton, a boy who passed away at the age of three and a half from an undetected heart condition, who had an expansive imagination and loved fantastical stories, and was set up by his parents James Ashton and Viveka Alvestrand. Upon presenting the prize, Princess Eugenie said: "I had the best day reading the shortlist and laughing at all the books. I am proud to be here this evening in remembrance of Oscar Ashton."

MORE: Princess Eugenie just wore a nautical Whistles dress – and its in the sale!

The 28-year-old has worn the dress before – back in March when she was seen out and about in London with her husband-to-be.On that occasion she added a classic camel coat, a baby blue scarf and black tights and boots.

READ: Princess Eugenie makes exciting announcement ahead of royal wedding

Bets are bveing placed as to what designer the daughter of Prince Andrew will wear to her wedding in October which will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – the very same place that her cousin Prince Harry will wed Meghan Markle on 19 May.