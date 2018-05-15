Kate Garraway spent her Monday evening at the NHS Heroes Award ceremony in central London and completely captivated the red carpet. Turning heads in a paisley print co-ord set, she totally stole the show and we absolutely love this look! The printed tailored blazer comes in a soft silky material and features lots of different colours in the well-known retro print. With wide lapels and a belt to match, the TV presenter looked the belle of the ball. The blazer set her back £79.99 and she added a matching pair of flared trousers in the same print for £39.99 from high street store Zara. With such a statement outfit, there isn't a vital need for lots of accessories, so Kate kept it simple with high heel shoes from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K. Bennett and gold earrings. The 51-year-old looked typically glam, wearing her ashy blonde hair in a wavy style and sported dark smoky eye makeup. Kate was styled by Debbie Harper, the lady behind all of her professional outfits.

Kate wowed on the red carpet

The gorgeous ITV star appears to be loving two-piece sets lately, and is often spotted rocking a co-ord behind the desk on Good Morning Britain - and just last week she wowed everyone in a pastel lilac suit.

Kate's blazer was £69.99 and her trousers £39.99, both by Zara

The £60 blazer and £38 trousers are from high street store Next and are currently available online now in all sizes. The mother-of-two wore the ice-cream-toned outfit with a pair of bold purple metallic high heels and a smart white camisole.

It appears that the Good Morning Britain star wasn't the only fan of the high street find - Loose Women host Andrea McLean also wore the very same suit on Friday afternoon!

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a video of her behind-the scenes before the show and fans loved her feisty attitude and confidence. Andrea styled the suit similarly to Kate - she too added heel shoes and also wore a simple white vest top underneath.