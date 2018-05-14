Christine Lampard wore one of the most fabulous dresses we have ever seen as she presented on Loose Women on Thursday. The wife of Frank Lampard showed off her trim and toned figure in a pink, khaki, white and blue striped dress that came complete with a cream belt, which cost £190 from Karen Millen. The sleeveless frock certainly packed a punch with its bold statement stripes and was cut in a super flattering, crew-neck style and had a trendy asymmetrical hem which gave it a contemporary edge that ensured she stood out on camera. The Irish-born presenter wore her raven hair in delicate waves which looked glossy and sleek. Her makeup - applied by favourite makeup artist Helen Hand - complimented her olive skin and accentuated her pretty features, with a hint of nude lip gloss and her trademark dark smoky eye makeup.

Christine stunned in stripes

Christine, 39, wears a variety of high street outfits for her presenting gigs, and fans love to know where they can buy her affordable ensembles. Last week, the ITV favourite wore an ultra-chic navy blue jumpsuit which viewers were delighted to know actually came from Marks & Spencer!

Christine's dress is £190 by Karen Millen

The £49 jumpsuit - which is also comes in a tomato red - was cut rather like a suit, with wide lapels and tapered trousers. She wore it with her favourite nude high heels and looked incredibly smart and poised. In short, the perfect workwear staple.

The same day she wore the fabulous jumpsuit, she also dramatically changed her hair - and it was quite the transformation!The former One Show donned an incredibly realistic blonde wig as part of the panel's experiment to see if switching up your hair colour can affect ones personality.

Although fans loved the change, Christine admitted her husband Frank wasn't a fan of the look: She said: "Frank thought it was interesting but he wouldn't want it all the time."