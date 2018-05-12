Cheryl stuns in white gown at Cannes Film Festival

Cheryl walked the red carpet in Cannes on Friday night, stealing the show in a stunning white floor-length gown. Arriving at the film festival as part of her partnership with L'Oréal makeup, she attended the premier for Ash Is The Purest White - and the singer's incredible dress was by Lebanese designer Zuhair Midas. Deciding to wear her long, almost-waist-length hair in a half-up style, she added a natural edge to the look with some beachy texture, which she teamed with a pretty, glowing makeup look (all L'Oréal, of course).

In fact, Cheryl revealed the name of her pretty pink lipstick on her Instagram story, sharing with her fans that she was wearing L'Oreal's Cannes limited-edition shade. The flattering pink-red looked beautiful, while the 34-year-old left the rest of her beauty look soft and natural. The star also chose De Beers jewellery for her appearance, wearing the sparkling Phenomena Glacier Earrings, Phenomena Glacier Seven Row Bracelet and Five Line Ring to accessorise her look.

Earlier in the day, Cheryl documented her busy schedule on Instagram, admitting she was already exhausted from the journey. On her Stories, she filmed a video saying: "So we just arrived in Cannes and I have already had one nap. Trust us, I'm planning on squeezing in another one."

The star was pictured arriving at the five-star Hotel Martinez in a casual chic get-up, wearing jeans, a striped top and red boots that matched her cat-eye red sunglasses.Cannes, no doubt, holds a special place in the star's heart; she made one of her first public appearances with Liam there back in May 2016, after keeping their relationship a secret for months.

The Geordie beauty has made a strong return to the spotlight after welcoming her son Bear in March 2017. Cheryl kept a low-profile after the birth, and has rarely spoken about her little boy in public. Boyfriend Liam, meanwhile, has shared some adorable titbits about their son.

Talking to PopBuzz last month, the One Direction singer said: "Where's my baby gone? Everyone comes over and is like, 'Your child's massive!' I don't know what we feed him. I don't know what she [Cheryl] is doing!" He added: "When kids are bigger, they struggle to get their core balance. He's so tall, he's like lanky. He's blowing around the place. He gets really frustrated."