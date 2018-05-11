Holly Willoughby proved there's no denying the power of the little black dress on Thursday, as she took to the stage to host Arsenal Football Club's annual charity ball. The ITV presenter's chosen outfit - which she opted not to post on Instagram with her usual #HWstyle hashtag - featured a one-shoulder neckline and a fitted silhouette. She styled her shoulder-length blonde hair in its signature loose waves, and also wore her go-to glowing, natural makeup look.

Photo: © Getty Images

Holly looked beautiful in the form-fitting dress

Holly's evening look was a little different to the outfits she has opted for recently - with the This Morning star often going for sleek trouser suits, midi dresses or culottes for the majority of her presenting duties - but of course she is also known for her show-stopping gowns. During this year's series of Dancing On Ice, she wowed her Instagram fans with her wardrobe of fairytale-inspired dresses.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite shoes now come in AMAZING summer colours

Just last week, Holly switched up her look once again - deciding to wear a print she hasn't worn before. The 37-year-old wore a multi-coloured Aztec skirt by Anthropologie, which retails for £117, teaming it with a past-season denim shirt by her high street favourite Marks and Spencer.

Photo: © Getty Images

The presenter also wished Arsenal's long-time manager Arsene Wenger a fond farewell

She teamed the outfit with a pair of nude pointed heels by Gianvito Rossi – which were in fact the very same pair worn by the Duchess of Cambridge when she introduced new baby son Prince Louis on the steps of the Lindo Wing on 23 April.

READ MORE: Celebrities in trouser suits: the trend to inspire your spring wardrobe

Holly also pleased more than a few fans this week when she shared a video of herself and Fearne Cotton taking to the stage with Emma Bunton to sing along to a Spice Girls song – and of course, looked incredible whilst doing so. Clearly relishing her girl band moment, she strutted her stuff in a crisp white shirt and black patent pencil skirt – someone get that girl a recording contract!