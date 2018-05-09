The 71st Cannes Film Festival is a-go after it kicked off on Tuesday. Celebrities are out in force and so far we've seen the likes of Cate Blanchett, Penelope Cruz, Irina Shayk, Kristen Stewart and even a few Victoria's Secret supermodels hitting the red carpet! This year, there's a big change - selfies are not allowed. However, do not fear, there are PLENTY of paparazzi lightbulbs going off on the Croisette. We'll be showing you our favourite dresses (and jewels!) from the red carpet.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk dressed in Twinset and Chopard jewels

Irina Shayk attended the screening of Yomeddine during Cannes Film Festival. She might have been without her boyfriend Bradley Cooper on the red carpet but she did have a dress with pockets, so who's the real winner here?!

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore wearing Givenchy and Chopard jewels

If acting doesn't work out for Julianne Moore, she could always become a jewellery designer. The 57-year-old actress has been working with the luxury jewellery brand Chopard to create a capsule collection which was unveiled during the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Leomie Anderson

Model Leomie Anderson wearing Twinset and Chopard jewels

This Victoria's Secret supermodel really does have her wings. Leomie Anderson, a London-born supermodel, graced the red carpet in an exquisite yellow dress by Twinset. She also attended the screening of Yomeddine. Could she be the next VS model to hit the big screen? Only time will tell...

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz wore a modern yet romantic Chanel gown

Penelope Cruz attended a Gala dinner in Chanel - as you do - as she arrived at Cannes Film Festival.

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd wearing Alberta Ferreti

Victoria's Secret supermodel Romee looked the belle of the ball as her silver Alberta Ferreti dress glimmered in the sunshine.

Tallia Storm

Singer Tallia Storm stepped out in Jean-Paul Benielli for her first Cannes red carpet

She was last seen looking for love on the TV show Celebs Go Dating but it looks like love is the last thing on Tallia Storm's mind as she mingled with the stars during Cannes Film Festival.