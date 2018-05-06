At the tender age of three, Princess Charlotte is already proving that she is following in her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge's thrifty footsteps! In the newly released photographs taken of Charlotte with her baby brother, Prince Louis, the little Princess is pictured wearing a cosy blue wool cardigan, which on close inspection has been seen once before on none other than her big brother, Prince George, four. Charlotte is wearing the Fina Ejerique cardigan George wore in the official portraits taken by Annie Leibovitz for the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016. Although now out of stock, the cardigan was sold for £39 online at children's clothes store Ali Oli, and looked beautiful teamed with a white collared shirt, navy tights and a blue hair clip.

Princess Charlotte's cardigan was previously worn by her big brother Prince George

Like many of the young royals outfits, the cardigan is from a Spanish brand. The children's Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, plays a huge influence in this. Louis himself was dressed in a white bonnet made by Spanish store Irulea when he was introduced to the world outside the Lindo Wing, which had been gifted by Maria's mother. Kate, 36, also chose to dress Louis in a matching cream jumper and trouser set for the official photographs, which had been previously worn by Charlotte. George – who didn’t feature in the portraits - has also been known to wear recycled outfits, including Prince William's romper suit - which he was dressed in at Prince Harry's christening in 1984 - to the Trooping the Colour parade in 2015.

Baby Louis was also wearing a hand-me-down from Charlotte

The gorgeous new photographs went down a treat with royal fans after they were released on Sunday. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photographs were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace. The image of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on 2nd May, her third birthday. "The image of Prince Louis was taken on 26th April," it continued. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."