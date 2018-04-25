Has Holly Willoughby's stylist just bagged herself an A-list movie star client?

Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith was on hand to help ensure that Hannah Murray turned heads on the red carpet at the recent BAFTA Craft Awards in London. The actress, who shot to fame as Cassie Ainsworth in E4 teen drama Skins, looked incredible in a glitzy Temperley London gown featuring cut out panels and a gold patchwork skirt, which was teamed with nude block sandals from Jimmy Choo. Hannah's brunette hair was styled in a loose ponytail with strands of hair framing her face, while a natural makeup look completed her look.

Hannah Murray stunned in a Temperley London gown

Taking to Instagram, Angie shared a picture of Hannah on the red carpet at the star-studded event, where she listed the details of each item of her outfit – just as she does with her regular clients, who include Holly, Rochelle Humes, Emma Bunton and Christine Lampard. Known best for transforming Holly's style over the past few years – resulting in the This Morning star being recognised as one of the most best dressed stars on daytime TV – Angie's now becoming a star in her own right as one of the most sought-after celebrity stylists.

Angie Smith is constantly increasing her celebrity client list

Chatting to Stay.com, Angie said of her influences: "I love living in London. For me there’s nowhere else quite like it when it comes to fashion. I’m always looking for new boutiques and up-and-coming designers, both for work and to fill up my own wardrobe."

Hannah shot to fame as Cassie from Skins in 2007

Hannah, meanwhile, has gone a long way since her time in Skins, having starred in Game of Thrones since 2012 as Gilly. The stylish actress has previously admitted that prior to Skins, she would dress "very similarly" to her alter-ego Cassie – who was renowned for her eccentric, mismatched outfits, flowy dresses and vibrant colour palette. She told the Radio Times: "As soon as series one came out, I stopped dressing like that. I never, never lend any of my own clothes for parts any more because you lose your clothes; they become the characters’ clothes and you can never wear them again."

Next, we'll be seeing Hannah in Charlie Says, a movie starring The Crown's Matt Smith, model-turned-actress Suki Waterhouse and Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford. Will Angie be her go-to stylist for the red carpet appearances? Only time will tell.