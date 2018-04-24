Meghan Markle never fails to look uber polished at all times – in fact, we don't think we've ever seen her have an off day. But at the weekend when she attended the Invictus Games Reception in London with her fiancé Prince Harry – she made a surprising fashion faux pas! She teamed her green Self Portrait midi dress with a pair of very expensive Manolo Blahnik BB black suede point toe pumps, which retails at a jaw-dropping £447.00. But the skinny spine heels of the shoes were covered in... filthy mud.Yes, really. The royal-to-be must have worn the shoes in the sticky matter, or accidentally sunk her expensive high heels into grass - rather similar to Renee Zellweger's character in Bridget Jones Baby. You know the scene - when Bridget goes to Glastonbury in all-white and high heels? Who would have thought it!

Meghan's shoes had got a little dirty

Meghan, 36, is not alone – 'How to stop your heels sinking into the grass' is a common query typed into Google. One of the best ways to combat this problem is heel protectors - the former Suits star should get herself some Clean Heels - a £4.99 genius invention.

Meghan looked stunning in a green printed Self Portrait dress

They are so simple to use – you just clip-on the plastic disks to the base of your stiletto, creating a platform which enables the wearer to walk on grassy conditions without any hassle.

Meghan could have used a pair of Clean Heels - a clever tool which stops your heels sinking into the mud

The American actress is a huge fan of high heels – stilettos in particular. Fans have noticed that this particular shoe shape, which famously boast a thin high tapering heel, is incredibly hard to wear as they position your feet in such a way that often causes sore feet – a problem many women struggle to tolerate. Her BB heels by Manolo Blahnik are a beloved pair and she even wore them back in February, when she made her very first red carpet appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards. The event was incredibly memorable as Meghan ditched the idea of a dress, instead opting for a smart trouser suit.

