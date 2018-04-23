Meghan Markle joined her husband-to-be Prince Harry on Monday as she attended a Memorial Service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence and to celebrate his life and legacy. The affianced couple met with Baroness Lawrence, and her son Stuart, at the entrance of St Martin-in-the-fields church in Westminster before taking their seats. During the service, Prince Harry read a message of support on behalf of The Prince of Wales. Meghan, 36, looked poised and expertly polished in a navy dress by Hugo Boss which had a silver thread running through it. She teamed the belted-dress with nude high heel shoes as she entered the church. Her long brown hair was tied back and her makeup looked flawless as always.

Meghan looked incredible in navy blue dress

Meghan certainly had a busy weekend – she celebrated the Queen's 92nd birthday on Saturday and looked beautiful in one of her favourite mid-range designers – Self Portrait. The green floral midi dress featured a bold print and a cold-shoulder cut. She teamed the £300 dress with achic black blazer and high heel stiletto shoes. The dress is selling out rapidly, but can still be purchased online in a selection of sizes. The memorial is particularly poignant as 2018 marks 25 years since Stephen Lawrence was killed, and 20 years since The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust was founded which was founded by Baroness Lawrence in 1998 in memory of her son.

For the past 20 years, the trust has campaigned for fairness, justice and equality for all and has a continuing commitment to supporting young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to create a fairer society in which everyone can flourish. Last year, the trust supported over 2,000 young people through training, mentoring, bursaries and other activities. Sir Lenny Henry will also be at the service, where he will proceed to interview three young beneficiaries of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

