Harper Beckham is going to be following mum Victoria Beckham in her fashion footsteps, if our favourite Spice Girl's latest Instagram story is anything to go by. The mum-of-four, who recently turned 44 with a family celebration in Los Angeles, showed off Harper's design skills as her six-year-old daughter made her own American Girl doll - complete with a signature haircut and full outfit, all thought-up by little Harper. "Harper even designed her babies' new clothes," wrote Victoria on the snap. "Super chic! Harper's design!" she added later.

Photo: © Instagram

Victoria showcased Harper's styling skills on Instagram

As for Harper's style choices, we can confirm that the Beckhams' youngest certainly does have the same eye for fashion as Victoria. The little girl opted for a grey marl quarter-sleeve top, straight-leg star-print jeans and silver metallic Doc Marten-style boots for her doll's get-up - nailing casual-cool, if we do say so ourselves.

Photo: © Instagram

Victoria and Harper Beckham

She even added a matching silver choker, and some fun emojis as per her own penchant for smiley-faced style. Cute! This isn't the first time Harper has shown off her love of fashion - she made her own adorable statement by wearing dad David's jacket earlier in the year, as shared by Victoria once again. "Harper making a fashion statement in daddy's jacket," she captioned the post of the little girl strolling ahead.

We loved Victoria's latest outfit

Victoria recently wowed fans once again with her own outfit, sporting a stunning silk shirt and matching skirt from her own collection to celebrate best friend Eva Longoria's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ensemble was part of her pre-fall 18 collection and won’t be available to buy until later on in the year, but if you really need a piece of Victoria’s outfit, her pastel lilac-hued high heels retail at £560 and are currently available online now.

