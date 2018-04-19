Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly had a busy week! The loved-up pair looked incredibly smart on Thursday evening as they attended a Women's Empowerment reception in London, hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. The event was part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which brings together charities and organisations working to promote global gender equality through girls' education.

Meghan, 36, looked stunning as she embraced the hot temperatures, wearing the knee-length Black Halo 'Jackie O' dress with asymmetric neckline and complementing black high heel shoes with tie detail around the ankles. The chic dress is currently available on FarFetch for £420, and is also made in a number of different colours. Meghan wore her raven hair up in a bun and her makeup looked particularly radiant – a slick of pink lipstick and a hint of brown eyeshadow with little mascara and eyeliner highlighted her pretty features as she smiled for waiting photographers. The bride-to-be accessorised the look with dazzling 18-carat white gold diamond swirl earrings from Plaisirs de Birks, which cost $1,595 (around £1,130).

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan Markle looked stunning as she attended a Women's Empowerment reception in London

Boris Johnson will launch his Platform for Girls Education, with a group of 12 influential figures from across the Commonwealth who will drive forward the political momentum on girls' education. More than 130 million girls around the world are not in school and girls in conflict zones are twice as likely to be out of school compared to boys.

STORY: Meghan Markle's hairdresser wants her hair to look like this on her wedding day

Meghan’s appearance comes fresh from her dreamy outfit she wore on Wednesday morning when she attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum meeting in London. The America actress wore a stunning striped cream dress by Altuzarra, a black blazer by Camilla and Marc, a black and white striped bag by Oroton which retails at £171 and coordinating black high heel shoes by Tamara Mellon.

Photo: © Getty Images

The 36-year-old joined Prince Harry at the event

The Paramour shoes feature a double strap and retail at £333 and are currently available online – but they are selling out fast! Prince Harry has said his bride-to-be is "hugely excited" to be joining him in his Commonwealth duties. The 33-year-old has been given an exciting new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen and opened the Youth Forum on Monday.