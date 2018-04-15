Beyoncé showed just why she's the Queen Bey on Saturday night as she gave a performance of a lifetime at Coachella, as well as giving us serious outfit envy. The star made history as the first black woman to headline the Californian festival and made her presence well and truly known, earning the new name Beychella in the process. Not only did she kill it on stage with her singing and dancing - not to mention reuniting with her Destiny's Child bandmates - but she nailed it with her fashion too.

Beyoncé took to the stage dressed in a metallic cape and gold headpiece

Throughout the two hours she was performing, Beyoncé changed into five custom Balmain looks, ranging from bodysuits to a pair of shorts and a hoodie. The singer and her stylist worked closely with Olivier Rousteing, and was even down on the floor cutting fabric at one point. "I think the thing I will always remember is sitting on the floor with B and cutting fabric," the designer told Vogue.

The star's second outfit included holographic boots

As she opened her set to sing Crazy in Love, Beyoncé entered onto the stage in an outfit inspired by Queen Nefertiti, dressed in a black bodysuit adorned with crystals, and a metallic cape embellished with black and gold sequins and the head of the Egyptian queen embroidered on the back. This was teamed with fishnet tights, sky-high heels and a gold headpiece. Accessories didn’t go a miss either, and Beyoncé looked the part with diamond necklaces and oversized earrings.

Knee high boots featured in outfit number three

In contrast, Beyoncé's next outfit saw the star appear dressed in a silk yellow hoodie, teamed with denim shorts and the most amazing holographic fringed boots by Christian Louboutin. The hoodie, which had the word BAK emblazoned across it, has since got fans talking on social media, with many thinking that there was a hidden meaning behind it, with many thinking that it will be the next title of her album.

The star later performed with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé's third outfit consisted of a black latex bodysuit, garters and incredible thigh-high boots. For her performance with husband Jay-Z she covered the bodysuit with a mesh top featuring a sequined crest with her name and the year 2018 featuring. The crest also had a far more powerful political statement, showing the Egyptian Queen bust, a bee, a black panther and a black fist, in each of its quarters, as well as the with the ancient of eye of Horus symbol above, representing her support for the black rights movement.

Bey even reunited with her Destiny's Child bandmates

For her final performance of the night – which saw her reunite with Destiny's Child – Beyoncé stunned in a metallic camouflage print bodysuit, which co-ordinated with her former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who wore crop tops and shorts with the same print. During her performance, the festival's DJ Khaled's voice announced through the speakers: "After tonight, Coachella gotta rename Coachella the Beychella," which then went on to trend on social media.