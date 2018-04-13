Christine Lampard's latest outfit on the Lorraine show looked blooming gorgeous! The 39-year-old ITV star looked incredible in a floral silk shirt which featured a large purple print emblazoned over the front. The 'Bessera Artist Flower Print Shirt' is by Finery London and is priced at £79. She wore the smart and sleek design tucked into the waistband of her high-wasted navy blue cropped trousers by French Connection and finished with a pair of fuchsia pink high heel suede shoes by The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett – which set her back £195. All the items that the Irish presenter wore are currently available online now in all sizes which is fabulous news for fans of her obtainable look.

Say it with flowers! Christine's blouse is giving us major flower power

Christine has been filling in for Lorraine Kelly on the daily daytime show and fans have been loving her stylish choices the past two weeks. She took to Instagram to reflect on her recent cover role and said: "Thanks for a fun-filled 2 weeks on @Lorraine can’t wait to see the new show on Monday @LorraineKellySmith"

Christine's shoes are £195 by L.K.Bennett

Angie Smith is the stylist behind Christine's looks and she uploaded a shot of Christine, 39, posing against a fuchsia wall which matched her high heels perfectly! Smart trousers in plain colours such as navy and black are some of the wife of footballer Frank Lampard's favourite things to wear and on Tuesday she showed off her enviable svelte frame in a pair of black cigarette pants from Spanish high street store Zara.

MORE: Christine Lampard turns heads in a red hot high street outfit

The tailored slacks set her back a purse-friendly £19.99 and she teamed them with a pale blue, pastel jumper which is by high end label Winser London and costs £120.

READ: Christine Lampard sends fans wild in £16 Marks & Spencer bargain

Winser London is loved by Holly Willoughby, who is also styled by Angie. Angie has introduced her clients to a variety of brands which has in turn put them on the fashion map.