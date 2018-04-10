Marrying into the British royal family is surely no easy task, with the long lists of protocol to learn and the need to look on-point at every public engagement. So it's good to hear that Meghan Markle has reportedly secured a great mentor to prepare her for her upcoming marriage to Prince Harry – and it’s none other than her soon-to-be sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge. According to the Irish Independent, Prince William's wife is giving the 36-year-old advice on everything from accessories to etiquette.

The soon-to-be sisters-in-law are a strong force together

A source told the paper: "[Duchess Kate] has been advising Meghan about royal fashion, what protocol is expected and how she may have to adapt in the future. She has provided Meghan with names of some of the favourite UK go-to designers on everything from dresses, coats and the all-important British hat."

The source also told Entertainment Tonight that Meghan is keen to pay tribute to her fiancé's mother, Princess Diana, and royal watchers should expect to start seeing subtle nods to the Princess’s iconic looks. "Like Kate, expect Meghan to make the occasional nod to her husband's fashion icon mother. Both Kate and Meghan will no doubt honour Princess Diana with designs that reflect her likes and style," they explained.

READ MORE: THIS big designer thinks Meghan Markle could wear a Burberry wedding dress

With only just over a month to go until the big day on 19th May, the happy couple recently announced one of the most important aspects of a royal wedding: which charities they would like donations to go to in lieu of gifts. Kensington Palace tweeted the announcement on Monday, writing that the pair are "incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown" to them and want "as many people as possible to benefit from this generosity of spirit".

READ MORE: This is why the royals are ageing so well

The statement continued: "The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have personally selected seven organisations they would like to support, reflecting their shared values." Prince William and Duchess Kate did the same when they wed in 2011, raising a huge £1,058,367 which went to 27 different groups.