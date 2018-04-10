Denise Van Outen wowed Loose Women viewers on a wet and dreary Monday afternoon in a fabulous outfit that ensured she stood out from the crowd. The pretty 43-year-old wore a navy blue, white polka-dot spotted top from online e-store Joanie Clothing. The fabulous top set her back just £28 and is quite a unique design as it features a plethora of trends in one go - the Victorian style pie crust neckline, polka-dot print and a statement ruffle edge. The top is the kind of number that could be worn with pretty much anything - the prim, button-through shirt style is smart enough for the office but you could team it with a pencil skirt for a night out.

Denise makes a statement in a striking outfit

The mother-of-one added red flared trousers which were cut in a slightly voluminous shape and featured a high waisted cut and showed off her trim frame. She finished the look with nude patent high heels which gave the whole ensemble a classic stance and boosted her height.

Denise's top is just £28 by Joanie Clothing

The former Big Breakfast presenter wore her famous platinum blonde locks in a sleek and straight style and added a splash of red lipstick into the mix.

MORE: The earrings that Duchess Kate and Denise Van Outen both love – and they are surprisingly affordable

Joanie Clothing is a retro style store which is loved by many ITV celebrities; including Holly Willougby and Christine Lampard. On her last day of filming before Christmas in 2017, Holly wore one of the brand's hugely popular slogan T-shirts. The caramel-toned top featured the phrase 'Golden Girl' and she teamed it with an extra sparky pencil skirt by Anthropology.

READ: Denise Van Outen shares photo of her super-long eyelashes – see the snap!

On 8 January she wore the brand yet again - she took to Instagram wearing a pink jumper emblazoned with the word 'Ciao', with a black mini skirt, black tights and patent black ankle boots. The 'Concetta Ciao Slogan Jumper' cost £35 from Joanie, and Holly actually caused the top to sell out as soon as she posted it to her Instagram feed.