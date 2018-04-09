On Sunday evening, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, attended Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda women's couture event at the New York Metropolitan Opera House at the Lincoln Centre. All eyes were on the stunning Hollywood actress and her 14-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas. The stunning pair looked like they could be sisters and created quite the stir on the red carpet, wearing killer outfits by the Italian high end brand. The former Darling Buds of May star wore a sexy black number by the brand which featured a see-through skirt, a corset top - which was worn slightly off the shoulder - with lace detailed sleeves. She teamed the look with sparkly strappy sandals and wore her raven tresses pulled back away from her face. Sultry eye makeup was used to accentuate her beautiful eyes and she finished off the look with blood-red nail polish and a collection of bold cocktail rings. The dress retails at a price-busting £1800 and is part of the brand's current, spring/summer collection.

Carys, 14, looked lovely wearing a white and black monochrome top which featured sparkly sequin detail on the front and floral-trimmed Bardot sleeves. She kept her look contemporary – as well as young and fresh, by adding a pair of slim-fitting black cigarette pants and a pair of high heels which featured appliqué rose detail at the back. She carried a black and gold clutch bag and wore her makeup simple and fresh for the occasion.

The wife of Michael Douglas loves designer clothes and in January posted the ultimate 'Shoefie' featuring a pair of £970 designer boots by Louis Vuitton!

The Wonderland Flat Ranger boots by the iconic French designer label are an incredibly decadent design, featuring the iconic monogram canvas print, gold embossed LV buckles and toe caps. The Mask of Zorro actress wore them in the snow as she enjoyed the holidays with her family.