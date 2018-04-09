Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith took inspiration from her most famous client on Sunday, and wore exactly the same top as the This Morning host! Angie Smith, the famous professional stylist who is the lady behind Holly's incredible outfits took to her own Instagram page at the weekend and wore a beautiful polka-dot top by Self Portrait – the very same design which Holly wore on Celebrity Juice – which was filmed at the beginning of March. Angie put up a selfie of the dazzling top and captioned it: "Loved this @mrselfportrait top that @hollywilloughby wore on Celebrity Juice a few weeks back so much that I bought one for myself, it’s perfect for dressing up jeans which is basically all I seem to be wearing at the moment"

Holly Willoughby and her stylist Angie Smith have great taste!

The one-shoulder, Swiss-dot chiffon top is made in a mid-weight, non-stretchy material and features a variety of trends in one hit – polka dots, ruffles and an asymmetrical sleeve and neckline. Even though it looks quite light – it has internal boning which gives a sleek silhouette. As Angie explains – it can be worn with a variety of items, including jeans, denim shorts, a pencil skirt or even tailored trousers. it is priced at £240.

The Self Portrait top is £240

Holly has credited Angie for totally transforming her look and explained to HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time," she said.

Holly also added that Angie inspires her to try new styles and experiment with fashion. "I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

