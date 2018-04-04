TV presenter Emma Willis went all Saturday Night Fever on us on Wednesday's This Morning when she wore a pair of stylish white flared trousers. The star, who is standing in for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with Rylan Clark, brought a touch of spring to the studio in her vibrant outfit. Emma's elegant £240 flares by Masscob La Coruna looked fabulous with her high-necked £155 King & Tuckfield coral top and matching high heels.

The mum-of-three, who shares children Ace, six, and daughter Isabelle, eight, and Trixie, one, with Busted's Matt Willis, is known for her spot-on fashion choices and this was another winning look. She looked as if she might bust out her disco moves at any moment! We're basically in awe of Emma's bravery – white trousers normally equal embarrassing VPLs, coffee stains and mud-splattered hems for us normal folk.

Flares are a hard look to get right but Emma brought the 70s staple right into 2018 with her modern twist. The stripy ribbed pattern brings her flares bang up to date and we love the star's bright top, which is super flattering with its three-quarter length sleeves and her coordinating killer heals. Beauty-wise, Emma went for the natural look so as not to overdo the vibrant colours. She wore a nude lipstick, a sweep of black eyeliner and perfectly groomed brows. We always have major hair envy when it comes to Emma - is there any style she can't carry off? The presenter wore her hair in a cool quiff giving off major John Travolta vibes.

MORE: The Emma effect! The presenter wore a £34 blouse and it sold out immediately

Loading the player...

MORE: H&M is selling a wedding dress that looks just like Duchess Kate’s

A day earlier, Emma wore a loose peach-toned blouse with ruffled collar from high street store & Other Stories. Viewers loved the top so much it sold out online shortly afterwards. Emma wore the blouse slightly unbuttoned at the top and tucked into low-slung skinny black cigarette pants, which looked very similar to a pair previously worn by Meghan Markle. She accessorised with black high heeled court shoes, gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace. Get ready for the rush on Emma's flares…