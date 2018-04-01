All eyes were on Davina McCall when she stepped out to help Declan Donnelly present Saturday Night Takeaway dressed in a figure-hugging electric blue dress. The mother-of-three – whose outfit was put together with a little help from celebrity stylist Angie Smith – looked young beyond her years wearing A.L.C's Montero dress, priced at £495. With a feminine turtle neck, long sleeves and a fun cut-out detail, the fashion-forward piece looked stylish teamed with a pair of leg-lengthening white stilettos. Davina completed her look by opting to wear her shoulder length hair up in a sophisticated chignon, drawing attention to her striking facial features.

Davina McCall looked stylish in blue on Saturday Night Takeaway with Declan Donnelly

Davina later shared a photo of her outfit on social media, using the opportunity to pay tribute to Dec following his first solo presenting job without his sidekick Ant. "What a show for Dec tonight on @itvtakeaway . It must have been so hard for him to do alone.... but he smashed it! well done Dec !!!," she wrote. Angie also shared the same picture on her Instagram account, where she went on to credit the hair and makeup team behind Davina's look. Fans were quick to compliment her outfit, with one writing: "Stunning dress, Davina looks incredible," while another said: "Looking fantastic @davinamccall."

RELATED: Davina McCall shows off slender frame

The star paid tribute to Dec following his solo presenting job without Ant

Over the past few years Davina has been impressing with her svelte physique, revealing earlier in the year that she has started studying to become a personal trainer. In January, the 50-year-old revealed that she had started her course at LDN Muscle PT Academy, where she is seeking her Level 2 and 3 certificates in Fitness Instructing.

RELATED: Davina McCall reveals her teenage daughter is 'desperate for a baby'

Of her new venture, Davina said: "I love learning... the older I get... the more I realise how much more I have to learn... getting a qualification is to prove to myself what I've already learned and to open myself up to lots of future opportunities! And more learning!!!" Reiterating that she won't be quitting her daytime job any time soon, she added: "I'm not leaving telly, I'm adding another string to my bow... or another weight to my barbell @ldn_muscle @mb_ldnm @je_ldnm #pt #fitness."