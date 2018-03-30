Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has officially crowned the bumbag as the chicest summer accessory 

The bumbag ruled the runways during the Spring/Summer '18 shows, that's for sure - as designers like Gucci, Zimmermann and Marc Jacobs resurrected the nineties accessory to new heights. It's certainly a Marmite look, but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has proved she loves it - as she stepped out not once, but twice on Thursday in two very different looks featuring the nostalgic belt bag. The star's two favourites appear to be the cult Gucci Marmont quilted leather version, and the Balenciaga Souvenir Bag, which she chose to wear across-body rather than around her waist.

Photo: © Getty Images

Rosie looked accessorised her leopard ensemble with a Gucci bumbag

In her first look of the day, Rosie used her Gucci bumbag to cinch in her striking leopard-print Attico overcoat, which she teamed with black over-the-knee boots and statement black shades. Later on, she was pictured leaving her hotel in a chic blazer and trouser combo, allowing her Balenciaga accessory to do the talking.

READ MORE: The internet reacts to Victoria Beckham’s latest 'laundry bag' look

Photo: © Getty Images

She later chose a Balenciaga version, which she wore across-body instead

The supermodel clearly has a growing collection of the love-hate handbags, too, as she's even shared numerous looks on her Instagram featuring her waist accessories - the Alexander Wang Attica fanny pack is another clear favourite, which she has styled in the past with a checked Acne Studios blazer and Balenciaga trousers.

check mate # A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Mar 28, 2018 at 4:46am PDT

Other celebrities who have embraced this summer's most convenient accessory trend (who can complain about hands-free handbags?) include Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora - so it looks like bumbags really are cool again! Who knew.

READ MORE: Forget Gucci! This is the designer T-shirt we’ll all be wanting this summer

Thirty-year-old model Rosie, who gave birth to her first son Jack in 2017, recently opened up about her experiences of motherhood, describing it as "magical". "It sounds so clichéd, but it’s just been the most magical experience. Everything feels so special and sweet and wholesome and loving and then at the same time it's been... life-changing, and my focus is now this person; this is what I want to do. This is what I want to pour my heart into now," she said.

WATCH BELOW: Kate Young - Hollywood's most powerful stylist