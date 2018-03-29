In May of this year, HELLO! Will be turning the big 3-0, and to celebrate we’ve got lots of exciting plans, and they include YOU the reader. We can’t tell you all the details just yet (it’s top secret!) but we can tell you that we’ve teamed up with the iconic London store Dover Street Market. The amazing collaboration will launch in May and we promise you, you’re going to love it. Expect fashion, celebrities, royals, and the best prizes ever. We’re talking money-can’t-buy prizes so you will not want to miss out.

HELLO! x DSM



The project has been spearheaded by HELLO! Editor-in- Chief Rosie Nixon and CEO of Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market President, Adrian Joffe. Rosie said: “I am so excited about this fantastic collaboration between HELLO! and Adrian and his Dover Street Market team. I can’t wait to share all the details. We’ve been working on this for over a year, and it’s so exciting. Expect the unexpected…”

For those of you who don’t know, Dover Street Market is a high fashion company originally located on Dover Street in London’s Mayfair. It now has stores in New York, Tokyo and Singapore. Opened by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and husband Adrian Joffe, Dover Street is now known for major innovation. If you’re in London this weekend, you need to go check it out.

So, it’s official: 2018 is a HUGE year for HELLO! Not only do we have two royal babies on the way, two royal weddings to get excited for, we also have an epic birthday celebration. This year is turning into quite the party.

The last thirty years we’ve given you major exclusives, backstage access, insider intel and much much more. You’ve come along for the ride, so it’s only right you get something back. Stay tuned for more details – we’ll share with you as soon as possible – but you might want to save some room in your wardrobe.