Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Meghan Markle will soon be walking down the aisle, and one of the biggest talking points will certainly be her wedding gown! The former Suits actress, who will exchange vows with Prince Harry in Windsor on 19 May, is likely to pull out all the stops to make hers one of the most iconic royal wedding dresses of all time - the perfect fit for a princess. The most famous dress of all is Princess Diana's grandeur gown, created by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, swiftly followed by the Duchess of Cambridge's striking Alexander McQueen lace number. Here's everything we know about Meghan's dress already...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on 19 May

Dress fittings

According to reports, Meghan had her first wedding dress fitting at Kensington Palace in January. She flew her close friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, from Canada to London to help her decide which gown to wear for the big day. Following the fitting, Jessica reportedly stayed at the palace for four nights, during which time she helped Meghan pick out other outfits for future engagements.

MORE: Meghan Markle's signature footwear is very different to the Kate's choice of heel!

Who is the designer?

The custom-designed gown will be this year's most sought after commission amongst the fashion elite. British fashion house Ralph and Russo are currently tipped to be the dress designer - the same brand who famously created Meghan's stunning engagement gown. Fashion insiders tell HELLO! that word is that the British haute couture fashion house has won the style war. The speculation comes after bookmakers revealed in February that they've had to stop taking bets on another British designer, Alexander McQueen, as punters rushed to try their luck.

Ralph & Russo designed the dress Meghan wore in her enagement pictures

Another rumoured contender to land the coveted role is London designer Antonio Berardi. Meghan was worn the fashion house before, most poignantly in May 2017 when she cheered on Harry at the polo. It was the very first time the couple were snapped together at a public event. Her navy dress was fashion-forward, modern and feminine, featuring an elegant, double-breasted cut, a ruffled asymmetrical skirt and statement button detail.

Victoria Beckham is not the designer

Last month, the Spice Girls star shut down rumours that she was designing the dress - despite Meghan wearing a beautiful knitted jumper by VB in her engagement photo shoot. "She looked absolutely beautiful in my jumper. I’m sure it will be a really fun wedding," Victoria told the Guardian. "But no, she hasn’t asked me to do the dress."

Find out why Meghan Markle wore a suit for her first public speaking engagement

Not one but two gowns

It's believed that the American beauty will change into a second dress for her reception, and it will likely be more informal. "The wedding will be split into two, much like William and Kate's," an insider told Us Weekly. "So both Meghan and Harry will have second outfits." For her 2011 wedding to Prince William, Kate slipped into a stunning sweetheart-neckline satin creation, which was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Meghan's dream wedding dress

In 2016, the former actress opened up about her ideal bridal gown during the filming of her wedding scene in Suits. "Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist," she told Glamour. "I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic. Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs."