Victoria Beckham never has an off day when it comes her impeccable style. No matter what she wears – be it skinny jeans and her simple white T-shirt, to her tailored trousers and suits, she never gets it wrong. Lately, the wife of David Beckham has been wearing lots of high heel shoes, in a plethora of colours! Victoria's colourful high heels have given her sleek and chic outfits a new edge and have amped up her look – the ultimate in clever fashion hacks! Be it her mint green high heel shoes she wore in London twice – once on an night out with her son Brooklyn and again with her lavender three piece suit - to her purple pastel pumps she teamed with a bright red dress, the former Spice Girl has tried them all.

Victoria peps up her outfit in yellow heels

She even wore a pale blue suit in February and added a pair of zany yellow high heel shoes which gave her a colour pop vibe. On 8 March, Victoria, 43, even took to her Instagram page to ask her 19.3 million followers for help in choosing which shoes she should team with her outfit.

Filming herself standing in front of a full length mirror, Victoria explained: "I'm getting ready for Facebook Live and I can't decide, green or yellow – what do you think?" before pointing her camera down to two pointed heeled court shoes, one in fresh mint green and the other zingy pastel yellow. Victoria added a 'Green/ Yellow' option for fans to click on, before revealing "I think I'm going to go with green."

Victoria wore mint green high heels in London recently

Victoria spoke out about one of her key fashion staples – the white T-shirt. The mother-of-four regularly dons the simple item and has even produced her very own which features in her current collection – and she designed it because she couldn’t find a fit that was just right.

She explained: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body."