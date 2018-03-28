holly-willoughby-tan-roll-neck-tan-skirt-this-morning

Holly Willoughby wears every shade of caramel and we love it

The TV presenter stuns in tan outfit

Holly Willoughby wore a caramel-hued outfit on Wednesday ahead of her appearance on ITV's This Morning and looked delightful in a tasty-looking top and skirt! The blonde bombshell wore a calf-length leather skirt from Massimo Dutti which is one of her favourite luxury high street brands. The classic skirt is priced at £229 and currently available online in all sizes. She added a coordinating toffee coloured roll neck jumper by French Connection which is priced at £50 and finished her look with a pair of designer high heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi – which are also loved by fellow TV presenter Christine Lampard and come in at a purse-busting £500. She wore her trademark blonde tresses in a sleek and straight style and mocha-toned makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Holly looked gorgeous in a tan-toned outfit 

The Nappa skirt has visible seam detail and cut in an A-line finish which gave the mother-of-three a sleek silhouette and showed off her much-discussed weight loss and super slim frame. Tucking in the hem, of her roll neck jumper made the most of her tiny waist.

Holly's rollneck is £50 by French Connection

Nude shoes are an item that Holly often wears and they have so many clever styling hacks – they instantly elongate the legs as well as boosting your height in seconds. The 37-year-old was once again styled by Angie Smith – the famous stylist who the only lady behind Holly’s professional wardrobe.

Holly has worn some fabulous skirts lately – one of her most recent being a red ad checked design from Marks & Spencer. The purse-friendly design cost just £39.50 and is part of the hugely popular M&S Collection and is currently available online in all sizes.

It is made in a flattering wrap style and is fully lined which makes for a super-sleek silhouette. The navy blue and red checked design is a fabulous transitional piece which can be dressed both up and down.

