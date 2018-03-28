Lorraine Kelly once again totally wowed her viewers as she presented the Lorraine show; wearing an on-trend orange and white striped jumper by high street store Warehouse. The striking design also features contrasting black cuffs and neck detail and also boasts a close-fitting shape. The Breton Block stripe jumper, £27, is a timeless piece which can be worn with an abundance of items including tailored trousers and even skinny jeans for a casual look. The great news for fans of Lorraine's down-to-earth, high-street led look is that the bold knitwear piece is currently available online now in all sizes. The jumper, although part of the brand's current collection, is actually in the sale, down from £36. Bag yourself a bargain!

Lorraine looked fabulous in orange

The mother-of-one is really enjoying colourful clothes lately and this week is no exception. On Monday, the 58-year-old daytime TV style icon wore an oriental printed skirt from online e-store ASOS. The gorgeous design featured a plethora of colours and a variety of different patterns. The wrap shape flattered her super slim frame and gave her an instantly sleek silhouette.

Lorraine's top is £27 from Warehouse

The unusual design was a big hit with viewers and many followers of the official Lorraine Instagram account commented that they loved her latest getup.

The presenter recently gave her opinion on Declan Donnelly's next career move – likening him to Bruce Forsyth as she supported his descion to present Saturday Night Takeaway alone.

Lorraine said: "He could go on - nobody knows what's going to happen because it's going to take Ant as long as it takes to get him better and hopefully he will. But Dec's a good presenter, I mean he could end up being the Bruce Forsyth of this world, who knows?" She also offered her support to Ant, saying: "He just needs to get better and he needs to take as much time as he can"